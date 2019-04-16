Hospital staff thank Mansfield Roadrunners for Easter donations

Staff at King's Mill Hospital have thanked members of the Mansfield Roadrunners scooter club for their kind donations.

Hundreds of scooters took to the streets of Mansfield at the weekend to deliver Easter eggs, gifts and money from fundraising to the children’s ward and neonatal unit at Sherwood Forest Hospitals.

The Mansfield Roadrunners travelled from the Sir John Cockle pub in Mansfield to King’s Mill Hospital, which is run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals, on Sunday morning to

deliver the eggs as part of an annual ‘Eggs to the Mill’ event.

The ‘Eggs to the Mill’ run – now in its 14th year - saw more than 400 kind-hearted riders travel to the hospital to present a cheque for a staggering £1070 to the hospital’s Neonatal Unit, as well as hundreds of Easter eggs and gifts to the children’s ward.

Nicola Armstrong, play leader on the children’s ward at King’s Mill Hospital, said: “The support and generosity we receive each year from The Mansfield Roadrunners, local businesses and patients is amazing and really brightens up the a child’s stay with us over Easter.

“These kind of donations really do make a difference and the children’s faces when they see the eggs and the gifts is unforgettable.

“We want to thank everyone who has been involved this year for their generousdonations.”

The Children’s Ward at King’s Mill Hospital is also due to receive gifts and donations over the Easter period from: Magnolia House Care Home, Oaklands Care Home, Cherubs Day Nurseries, Alliance Healthcare, Holiday Inn, the RPS and Costa Coffee

Sun Chemical Ltd are also donating Easter eggs to King’s Mill Hospital’s care of the elderly wards.