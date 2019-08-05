Honorary doctorate degree for Mansfield mining historian.

A Mansfield Woodhouse man's passion for the mining industry has been recognised with a special award from the University of Nottingham

Robert Bradley, 83, from Welwyn Avenue, has spent most of his life working and writing about the history of mining and began his surveying training as a apprentice at the Teversal Group in 1953 before climbing through the ranks to become a assistant surveyor and then a senior assistant surveyor.

Mr Bradley worked at Ollerton colliery, Edwinstone headquarters and the British Mining Consultant in Huthwaite and was offered jobs abroad, however declined as he wanted to support the industry in his home county.

He also has over 60 years of writing experience regarding mining and the history of mining and has been mentioned in at least 25 books as well as being a writer for Ashfield Historian.

Due to his services to the mining industry a recommendation was made and Mr Bradley was contacted last year by the University of Nottingham for a Doctor Of Letters Honoris Causa degree and the graduation ceremony was held on Monday July 22.

Mr Bradley said:" The doctorate recommendation came as a shock to begin with, but I was humbled and felt very proud once it sank in.

"I was asked to do a speech and was really nervous to begin with, however once I started it felt natural and I received a standing ovation once I finished.

"The graduation ceremony was a wonderful experience and the honour I received feels really special and most importantly my family is extremely proud and to celebrate the occasion held a party for me after the ceremony which was attended by over 50 people.

"This doctorate award is proof that is is never to late to recognised or to have a passion from which you can pursue a career and make something of your life, I want to inspire future generations and with the history I have written about it gives them the chance to know more about our heritage and give them a feel for what life was like back then."

For more information about Robert and his contribuiton to mining visit http://www.healeyhero.co.uk/rescue/individual/Bob_Bradley/A-1.html#contents