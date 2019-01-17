'Homes evacuated' as fire closes off part of Kirkby road

The video shows the fire outside a property on Nuncargate Road, Kirkby.

Unconfirmed reports state that the road is closed off between the junction of Mutton hill to Fishers street.

Ben Brown who took the video said: "It would have started at about quarter past four.

"I went past about 10 past and nothing then again at quarter past and it was aflame.

"There were no casualties, firefighters and police responded.

"The police were closing off the road as I was leaving.

"There were a few houses evacuated for safety."