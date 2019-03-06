Homeless man who stole from Sutton stores is sent back to jail

A homeless man who stole food and detergent from shops in Sutton after he was released from prison has been sent back to custody.

Andrew Stevens stole Lenor and washing tablets from Wilkinson, on January 13 and 17, as well as tuna and coffee from Huthwaite service station, on February 14.

Stevens, 46, admitted the thefts, and breaching his post sentence supervision, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Stevens had previously misused cocaine and heroin, but was now taking a 60 mls dose of methadone on a daily basis.

Mr Perry said Stevens had stopped hanging around with other offenders and his record had been “far worse in the past.”

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “Unfortunately your failure to cooperate with the probation service while on post-sentence supervision makes it impossible for the court to deal with this in any other way than custody.

“Please cooperate and you have a sporting chance of getting your life back in order.”

Stevens received a total of 12 weeks in custody and was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.