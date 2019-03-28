Homeless man now drug-free after Mansfield mamba bust

A homeless man who bought £20 of mamba in Mansfield waited nine months for the case to come to court.

Thomas Miller admitted possession of the drug in the marketplace on June 16, last year.

Rachel Gowans, mitigating, said he used the drug to help him sleep and had no intention of selling it.

She said Miller was released from an eight week prison sentence at the end of May, last year, and had nowhere to live.

She said he managed to sofa surf with friends, but was remanded to custody in December, and is awaiting trial on robbery and ABH charges.

“The one positive thing is that he is completely drug free for the first time in a number of years,” said Ms Gowans.

Miller, 34, currently of HMP Nottingham, appeared via video-link at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was given a conditional disharge for 12 months, and must pay a £20 government surcharge.