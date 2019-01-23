Homeless man jailed for letterbox burglary bid in Mansfield

A homeless man was tracked down by police after he injured himself while trying to steal a jacket from a Mansfield store, a court heard.

Staff at Milletts on Westgate discovered blood on the shop’s letterbox and checked CCTV to see Christopher Bickerton trying to reach through it, on November 27.

Another man returned later and stole the jacket, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbett said Bickerton had a “long record of acquisitive offending” and received 14 days in prison when he breached his probation order on January 7.

He received a conditional discharge in October, when he ignored a police direction to leave the town centre.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Bickerton had been homeless for three years, interspersed with periods of custody, and was living in a tent on scrubland at the time of the offence.

Bickerton, 38, admitted non-dwelling burglary, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was locked up for a total of eight weeks and was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.