Historic Mansfield town centre pub to undergo £300,000 refurb

A iconic Mansfield pub that dates back more than 400 years is set to undergo a £300,000 makeover.

The Swan, in Church Street, dates back to around 1580 and was originally a coaching house.

The Marston’s pub last underwent a refurbishment around 11 years ago, and the management have decided it is once again time to give it a fresh look.

The low ceiling above the bar will be taken out, and all the shelves will be removed. Much of the fixed seating will be removed, and an area near the front of the pub will be more of a dining area.

Decorators will give the pub, including the toilets, a fresh look. Additionally, a garden room will be constructed at the rear of the pub, with the outside area getting a revamp in time for the summer.

General Manager Glen Jewett said: “The Swan goes back a long way and many people in Mansfield have memories of it. We continue to be extremely popular but the premises need to be refreshed, and that’s why we’re undertaking the refurbishment.”

The pub will be closed on May 7 for two weeks, reopening with a VIP evening on Wednesday 23. The following day it will be open as normal, and a launch event is being planned for the Friday evening.

A new menu will also be launched when the pub reopens, and additional staff are being recruited.

Nikki Rolls, chief executive at Mansfield BID said: “This is good news for a very popular Mansfield venue and it is great to see a pub company investing in our town centre.

“With changes in shopping habits, there is a need for more food and beverage outlets to be located in the town. The investment in the Swan highlights the fact that Mansfield is a place where people want to come to shop, eat and drink.”