Hetty's hero Joy walks 500 miles in aid of Mansfield charity

Joy Lowe tackled the mammoth trek in aid of Hetty’s, based on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, which offers support for families affected by a loved one's substance misuse.

Joy has been volunteering at Hetty's for more than a year now, working on its helpline, taking calls from families needing support.

However, she is also keen to help Hetty's in other ways and has already undertaken two fundraising challenges.

Joy having a well deserved rest after walking 500 miles to Camino de Santiago in Spain.

Last year, she jumped out of a plane from 14,000 feet in a fundraising skydive, before leaving her loved ones behind for five weeks for a 500-mile pilgrimage from St Jean de Pied in France along the northen Spain coastline to Camino de Santiago.

Joy was initially walking with her brother, but his pace was too fast for her. However, she made friends with an intensive care nurse from Sweden and the two kept each other’s spirits up over the gruelling miles.

On the second day, Joy was trying to dodge some photographers and fell, badly bruising her arm and shoulder.

It also triggered off nose bleeds and dizzy spells, but she carried on, determined to complete the challenge – with the Swedish nurse proving invaluable as she helped Joy dress her wounds.

Joy said she really enjoyed the challenge, despite her difficulties, and it was fantastic to meet so many amazing people from all over the world – she said the first night they were all together was like being in the United Nations.

Asked why she took on the challenge, Joy said "Hetty's is such a worthwhile charity and one that has helped my own family as well as many other families.

“They give tremendous support, as well as giving hope for the future. They are literally a lifeline to families who are living with a substance user. Without Hetty's I would be in a very different place.”

To support Joy’s fundraising effort – she has already raised more than £850 – see justgiving.com/fundraising/joy-lowe2