Heritage projects in pipeline for Mansfield Woodhouse after relaunch of archive

Exciting heritage projects are set to be given the green light after the relaunch of an archive and exhibition space in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Run by volunteers, Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage Link can be found within the village’s public library on Church Street.

An open day was held to celebrate the relaunch of Heritage Link, which is a sub-group of the Old Mansfield Woodhouse Society, a registered charity.

Now, several new projects are in the pipeline, including one to preserve and protect a collection of historic documents and photographs in the archive, paid for by the Heritage Loittery Fund.

The idea is to make the collection more accessible, and to make the entire archive more sustainable.

Administrator Helen Baker said: “This is a wonderful scheme. It’s so nice to see the community archive being used and enjoyed. I work with a great team of volunteers.

Coun Joyce Bosnjak, of Nottinghamshire County Council, who has been an avid supporter of Heritage Link, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing several exciting heritage projects that have been suggested by the community.

“I am also keen to get younger people involved in discovering more about the social history of the area in which they live.”

One of the priorities of Heritage Link is to set up a youth group to help out at the archive. It would be a great opportunity for young people to learn new skills and gain work experience.

Volunteers are also keen to develop a website to generate even more interest in the history of the area.

Meanwhile, they are documenting and digitising the collection of documents and photographs, with the help of supporters who include the village’s Morrisons store.