Nottinghamshire’s Fire and Rescue Service is actively recruiting On-Call Firefighters at all of its on-call fire stations, including Ashfield.

There Carl Tolley is one of the firefighters helping to encourage others to join up saying it is great way for people “to help their own community.”

The only requirement to be a firefighter, is to be 18, by the time the training course starts, and to live and/or work five minutes away from the fire station.

Could you be an on-call firefighter?

The work includes educating the community about fire safety, carrying out home safety checks and visiting schools and community events. Firefighters also deal with other types of emergencies such as road and rail crashes, floods, chemical spills and rescuing people in trapped lifts.

According to the service, there is a “common misconception” that only big strong men can be firefighters.

"In reality, firefighters come in all genders, shapes and sizes,” the service says.

“There is no height restriction and you don't have to be exceptionally strong, of course you do need to have a good level of fitness, as being a firefighter is physically demanding. The equipment can be heavy but, remember, you'll be working in a team!”

No qualifications are needed, but applicants are required to pass selection tests including literacy and numeracy at Level 2 (equivalent to GCSE A-C).

The application process includes the application, skills test, job related test weekend; including fitness tests, panel interview, medical and disclosure and barring service checks. If successful, applicants get their uniform before starting a course at the Service Development Centre in Ollerton

Carl Tolley, firefighter at Ashfield Fire Station, said: “The best thing about being an On-Call Firefighter is knowing that the majority of the calls we attend will be within a short distance from our Fire Station, which means I am most definitely helping people within my own community.

“If you are wanting to apply, my advice would be to go for it. The excitement of travelling under blue lights is amazing, and something you won’t know unless you try. If you have doubts, please apply and all your questions can be answered.”

The recruitment drive ends on Monday, November 8. Visit https://www.notts-fire.gov.uk/careers/Pages/NeedMore.aspx for details.