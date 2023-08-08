National Afternoon Tea Week is underway and it is a great way to celebrate with family or friends.
The tradition of afternoon tea can be traced back to 1840, when the Duchess of Bedford, Anna Maria Russell, initiated a light meal to stave off hunger during the late afternoon hours.
Whether you're seeking tradition or a modern twist, Nottingham's finest establishments have something to tantalize every palate during National Afternoon Tea Week and Visit Nottinghamshire have rounded up 12 places where you can celebrate across the county.
2. Hart's Hotel and Kitchen
For a traditional experience, Hart's 2 AA rosette restaurant on Standard Hill, Park Row, Nottingham, welcomes you with a standout afternoon tea with all the classic staples. Exceptional loose leaf teas from Jing Tea elevate the experience.
The price is £23.95 per person Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
3. The Pudding Pantry
The Pudding Pantry, on Trinity Square, Nottingham, work hard to create an afternoon tea that is modern, memorable, and full of flavour. Everything is made in house from the petit fours to the strawberry jam to their sausage rolls. Pushing the traditional boundaries of afternoon tea but keeping it classy and delicious is their aim.
The price is £22.95 per person. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
4. Delilah Fine Foods
Fancy an afternoon tea which is a little different? Indulge in the ultimate cheese delight at Delilah Fine Foods on Victoria Street, Nottingham. Choose your glass: Prosecco or Sparkling Green Tea - both perfect companions to savour alongside cheese.
The price is £25 for two. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire