3 . The Pudding Pantry

The Pudding Pantry, on Trinity Square, Nottingham, work hard to create an afternoon tea that is modern, memorable, and full of flavour. Everything is made in house from the petit fours to the strawberry jam to their sausage rolls. Pushing the traditional boundaries of afternoon tea but keeping it classy and delicious is their aim. The price is £22.95 per person. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire