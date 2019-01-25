Here’s who has appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court from Mansfield and Ashfield

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Court latest

Danny Lee Bowskill, 26, of Layton Burroughs Mansfield admitted assaulting a male by beating him. He was discharged conditionally for six months with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stuart Chambers, 49, of Ely Close Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a female occasioning actual bodily harm. He was committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. There was a victim surcharge of £115 and £400 costs.

Theft

Mark Anthony Ellis, 36, of Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite admitted stealing jewellery of a value unknown and a charity box and contents of a value unknown belonging to BBC Children in Need. He also admitted stealing washing up liquid to a value of £24 from Iceland and possession of class C drug mamba. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement for nine months.

Motoring

Steven John Bailey, 44, of Dale Lane Blidworth admitted driving whilst unfit through drugs. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and disqualified from driving for two years.

Spencer Froggatt, 25, of Hawthorne Close New Ollerton admitted driving with 53 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg. He also admitted driving whilst disqualified and taking a car without consent; and possession of diazepam, a class C drug. He was disqualified from driving for three years. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 50 hours unpaid work requirement. There was a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Iulian Alexandru Anton, 29, of Second Avenue Forest Town admitted driving with 52 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and fined £280.

Miscellaneous

Mark Dyer, 33, of Petersmith Crescent Ollerton admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place. He was fined £123 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Lee Staniland, 37, of Argyle Street Mansfield pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order. A community order was made with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring for three months.

Marcus Elliott Downey, 20, of Farndon Way Mansfield admitted unlawfully damaging a n Audi a4 car. He was fined £120 with £85 compensation and £85 costs.

Martin Lee Staniland, 37, of Argyle street, Mansfield admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order. A community order was made with a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for three months. He was ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Threats

David Pogmore, 26, of Meden Avenue Warsop admitted using threatening behaviour. He was fined £120 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.