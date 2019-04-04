Here's what was in the Chad one year ago

Here's what was in the Chad last year

It's #throwbackthursday! Here's what was in the headlines this time last year.

Discussions at the public meeting included an increase in poisoned water supplies in North America

1. Residents gathered at the Manor Room in Teversal to discuss the health impact from fracking in the area

Held at the Lammas Centre, the event was organised by Sutton mum Laura Walker, whose son, Logan, has autism

2. Families flocked to autism fundraiser

Nancy Martin celebrated the landmark occasion with a champagne party with family,'friends and staff at the Nightingale Nursing Home in Sutton

3. Champagne and cheers helped Nancy celebrate her 102nd birthday.

Thereckless rider of a stolen motor bike crashed into the side of car just inches away from a 16-month-old boy sat in the back seat.

4. Biker fled after road collision

