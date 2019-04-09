Here's what was in the Chad eight years ago

What were you up to in 2011?

Here's what we reported on eight years ago

Pupils in years two and five at Mansfields High Oakham Primary School created a garden from waste materials

Staff and pupils at Beech Hill School in Mansfield plant a tree in memory of long-serving former teacher Sheila Wood.

Drivers and other staff at Mansfield company 6Five2s Taxi prepare to set off on an Easter egg run to 10 schools

Students took part in a work experience programme with Nottinghamshire fire crews at the Service Development Centre in Ollerton.

Langwith Jug and Glass, of the Premier Division, saw off First Division high-flyers Linden Jacques 3-1 in the Premier Cup final at Kirkbys Summit Centre

Young people from West Notts College and Nottinghamshire'YMCA produced a film which offered a snapshot of life growing up in the area

The Halam Lancaster Memorial Group paid tribute to seven crew members who died when their Lancaster Bomber fell from the skies in 1943.

A massive clean-up operation started at the hazardous ground zero remains of burnt-out Sherwood Hall School.

Miracle Mansfield baby Alex Stafford whose life hung by a thread won a national award for defying the odds.