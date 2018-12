Christmas Day will start foggy, and frosty, for many areas.

Dense and freezing fog will be slow to clear in places, with only brief brighter spells developing.

The maximum temperature is set to reach 8C.

Some areas will remain dull and chilly all day.

Tonight will be milder than last night, due to large amounts of low cloud, along with mist and hill fog, and only limited clear intervals.

The minimum temperature could dip to 6 °C.