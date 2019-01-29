Here is how you could spend Lotto’s £12.9M jackpot in Nottinghamshire which ‘must be won’ on Wednesday

This Wednesday, January, 30, Lotto has an estimated £12.9M jackpot up for grabs and it must be won.

If no-one banks the jackpot, it will rolldown and boost all the cash wins down the prize tiers.

The Laxton Estate.

It could help put some of those 2019 goals into action for National Lottery players across Nottinghamshire.

To become a millionaire on Lotto, you now need to match five of the six main numbers plus the bonus ball to win a guaranteed £1 Million.

Of course, if one lucky person does match all six main numbers on Wednesday night and wins the jackpot to themselves, they’d have an estimated £12.9M fortune to spend on homes and holidays for their whole family.

Andy Carter, The National Lottery’s Senior Winners’ Adviser, said, “This is a Lotto draw National Lottery players won’t want to miss, with a must be won estimated £12.9M jackpot, whether it’s won with all six numbers or rolls down across all of the cash prize tiers boosting every winner’s prize.

“Lotto players help raise around £30M for National Lottery Good Causes each and every week. This supports projects big and small across the country, including funding everything from local community projects to protecting the nation’s heritage.”

If you’re lucky enough to scoop the lot, with £12.9M you could put in an offer for Jennifer Lopez’s £13M plush New York apartment.

The super-exclusive 4,000 square foot flat sits within the luxury 432 Park Avenue complex in downtown Manhattan. It boasts three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a library, a large corner

living room, private lift and beautiful views of Central Park.

Ferraris 812

Amenities include a games parlour, health club with swimming pool, private cinema and resident's restaurant serving three meals a day.

Closer to home The Laxton Estate is the last remaining example in Europe where the open field system have been preserved.

17 tenant farms, lots of buildings and a village pub and 1845 acre would all cost £7M.

Nottingham’s Graypaul car dealership sell Ferraris, what about the new 812?

This 12-cyclinder coupe is a snip at £260,000.

The year is off to a great start for Lotto players.

Earlier this month a Lotto jackpot of £9.3M was claimed by one lucky player.

In an incredible draw on Saturday, December 8, seven millionaires were created in one night - two lucky ticket- holders shared the jackpot to each win just over £3.8M, and five ticket-holders also won £1M each by matching five main numbers and the bonus ball.