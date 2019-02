Paul Bacon, who organised the 44th annual Rotary event, said: "This years Junior Showtime was one of the best we have ever held. The standard amongst the finalists was remarkable, as reflected by the time it took the judges to reach a decision. Congratulations to all who took part."

The show was held on Saturday, February 23.

Millie Hardy (17) and Demi Mitchell (16) from Ashfield School won overall.

Kaz Mullinge (15) from DTA & DuSol Aerial Arts came second overall.

Millie Read (16) Star&Stage, and Harry Stevens (16) who came joint third.

