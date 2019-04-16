Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Court latest

Adam Henry Albert Collins, 34, of Forest Road, Sutton pleaded guilty to stealing batteries from traffic signals of a value unknown belonging to Breheny Civil Engineering. He also admitted driving a vehicle without a test certificate or insurance and failing to attend an assessment after class A drug cocaine was found in his bloodstream. Collins further admitted stealing alcohol from Coop food store in Sutton. A community order was made with a four month curfew requirement with electronic monitoring and a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months. There was a victim surcharge of £85 and £85 costs.

James Daniel Bacon, 40, of Linden Street Mansfield admitted entering as a trespasser to Desco in Warsop and stealing a box of biscuits to the value of £24.75. He also admitted allowing himself to be carried in a stolen vehicle. He was committed to prison for a total of 12 weeks, with £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Offences were committed shortly after the expiry of a suspended sentence order.

Laura Lesley Jean Allen, 30, of Third Avenue Rainworth admitted stealing candles and alcohol to the value of £26.65 belonging to B&M and food items worth £49.50 from Iceland. She also admitted possession of cannabis. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £49.50.

Peter Stephen Humphries, 42, of Hickling Court Mansfield admitted stealing lighter fuel to the value of £5.20 belonging to Wilkinsons. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Motoring

John Charles Lees, 38, of Tideswell Court Mansfield admitted driving with 43 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath where the legal limit is 35mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £75 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Miscellaneous

James Price, 23, of Bramble Lane Mansfield admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place. He was discharged conditionally for six months with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jovan Omar Gregory, 22, of Peel Crescent Mansfield admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Reece Passco, 18, of Ashfield Drive Kirkby admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Staffenova Slavonira, 26, of Bentink Street Sutton admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £15 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig William Maltby, 33, of Percival Close Sutton admitted having a knife in a public place without good reason. It was the commission of a further offence under a suspended sentence order. He was committed to prison for a total of 38 weeks, with £115 victim surcharge

Threats

Rebecca Barber, 31, of Frederick Street Sutton admitted using threatening behaviour towards a male. She was discharged conditionally for two years with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Ashley Davis, 30, of Institute Street Sutton admitted using threatening behaviour which was racially aggravated. He was fined £100 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Rafal Ceberek, 35, of Crampton Road Mansfield admitted harassing a female and possession of class B drug amphetamine. A community order was mad with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days and an unpaid work requirement of 80 hours within the next 12 months. There was a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

John Radford, 43, of Newcastle Street Huthwaite was found guilty of harassing a female. A restraining order was made and he was fined £350 with £35 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Breach

Martin Lee Staniland, 37, of Argyle Street, Mansfield admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. A community order was made with a three months curfew with electronic monitoring. a victim surcharge of £85 was made.

Jamie Michael Clamp, 40, of Bretby Court Mansfield, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order. He was committed to prison for 14 days.

Zak Jenkins, 30, of St Lawrence Court Mansfield admitted breaching a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend as instructed. He was committed to prison for eight weeks.

Lee Michael Clowes, 34, of Stuart Street Sutton admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend. A suspended sentence of imprisonment of six months imposed by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court was implemented as a sentence of three months.