Whether you're looking to take on a new business, or just want to see what's out there, here are some of the commercial properties up for sale or rent in Mansfield.

The former New Townhouse bar on Stockwell Gate has recently been refurbished. It is available to buy (price on request) or rent for 20,000 per annum through Musson Liggins Limited. ugc Buy a Photo

The former Co-Op store on Carter Lane offers on street parking and a secure yard located at the rear. Marketed by Innes England, the 2586 square foot property could be yours for 175,000 ugc Buy a Photo

The former jewellers at 18, Regent Street is up for grabs for 96,000 plus VAT. The 495 sq ft is in the very heart of the town centre, offering sales and stockroom space. Marketed by W A Barnes LLP. ugc Buy a Photo

BB's Italian resteraunt on Bridge Street is a family run business, and has been operated by the current vendors for over nine years. The business could be yours for 40,000. Marketed by Hilton Smythe. ugc Buy a Photo

View more