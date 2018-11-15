Help support Mansfield shops AND save yourself money

We have had a great response since we launched our Love Your High Street campaign - and now we have the great chance for you to support Mansfield’s local shops AND save yourself money!

The aim of the campaign is simple, we are encouraging all readers to make a conscious decision to shop locally and spend some time and money with the Mansfield shops, businesses and independent traders who ensure our community remains a vibrant place to live.

Between now and the end of the year, we will be helping spread the word by supporting the local initiatives and great retailers we have on our patches in a series of regular features.

And this week we have seven great reasons for you to shop local – with discount vouchers which you can use at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield town centre.

Shops taking part include Vision Express, Max Speilmann, Calendar Club, Bling Boutique, Pud, Collections and Cooplands.

So why not start your Christmas shopping now and take advantage of these great offers?

Details of when vouchers can be redeemed, as well as additional terms and conditions, are printed on each voucher.

Simply cut out the coupons in the November 14 edition of the Chad and hand over when you’re doing your shopping to help our town centre.