Help service in Mansfield praised for its care and compassion

The caring and compassionate approach of a service for vulnerable people in Mansfield has received the official thumbs-up.

For Eden Futures, which is based at Rose Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse, has been given an overall rating of Good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after a visit by inspectors in July.

The supported-living service’s manager, Katie Pridmore, said: “We are extremely proud of the positive feedback we have received in this report. It is testament to the hard work and dedication that the staff team have put in. We are passionate about providing high-quality, person-centred care, so to hear we are getting things right is very rewarding.”

Eden Futures, a nationwide company, provides care and support for up to six people in and around Mansfield who might have learning disabilities, autism, mental illness or other associated, complex needs. Its aim is to “help them achieve their hopes and dreams”.

The CQC report praised the management team for its clear vision about the future development of the service. One staff member told inspectors: “It’s a good company to work for. There is an honest and trustworthy culture.”

The service received Good ratings in all five categories of the inspection, demonstrating that it is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

Katie added: “I receive excellent support from all levels of the organisation. They help to ensure a real culture of transparency that has a significant effect on the quality of service in Mansfield.”