Help needed for horse left shredded by barb wire

Having an ill pet is not an easy time for any owner, but one Huthwaite woman whose horse was left shredded by barb wire has said she will sell anything to pay the enormous vet bill to save her.

Natalie Moore of Kings Street, was left ‘heart broken’ after her horse Ness collided with barb wire leaving her with cuts on three of her legs and a broken leg.

Ness before the accident

The 35-year-old who works as a bus driver has said she will sell her house if she has too, to pay for the £5,000 vet bills - which are looking to increase.

On New Years Eve her rescue 10-year-old thoroughbred, who she has had for three-years, walked into barb wire which Natalie says was tied between two trees on a bridal path in Newstead woods.

Panicking she then galloped off into the woods after throwing off Natalie.

Natalie said teary: “We don’t know if she’ll pull through, I don’t know if we can afford to pay her bills, I don’t know if well have to put her to sleep.

The barb wire.

“I have had to take a week of work - I haven’t left her side.

“I was talking I didn’t see what she was walking through. She pulled at something and the gent behind me saw it [the bard wire] pull from around the trees.

“I got thrown off and she galloped through the woods.

“She ran into the main road with barb wire around her legs and collided with a railing.

“She had to be cut out -a lot of people helped us.”

After the incident Ness had emergency surgery because of the deep cuts.

She later had to be operated on again because part of her leg was broken and she had an infection.

Natalie who rode Ness on the bridle path where it happened every week said the barb wire was not their before.

She said: “It was heavy duty it wasn’t near anything that could have been a fence.

“It defiantly wasn’t their week before. We were on an actual bridal path.

“I want to highlight the dangers in the wood.”

She has also said she believes it was a hidden trap made to stop motor bikes in the woods.

She said: “It was mindless who ever laid it didn’t think if the consequences - it caused an animal to suffer.”

Natalie who has currently sold her horse trailer and is selling her Jeep - her pride and joy - which she has only had for a month.

She is now looking for people to help her as she struggles to find the cash as Ness’s insurance only covered public liability.

She said: “Help us save her life.

“She is at Oakham vet hospital, they change her dressings and sedate her every day.

“We are up to £5,000 in costs.”

To donate visit http://bit.ly/2CMd8B9