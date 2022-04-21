The aftermath of the terrifying fire at Sarah Tomlinson's home in Rainworth.

Sarah Tomlinson was lucky to escape alive when the blaze broke out at her house while she was asleep on Tuesday night. Her pet dog died.

A friend launched an appeal for support, including the donation of clothes, and the response has overwhelmed Sarah’s family.

Her daughter, Tanya White, said on Facebook: “The amount of support we have received from friends, family and strangers is absolutely out of this world.

"This fire changed our lives forever, so we cannot thank everyone enough. We have cried more times than a little – and we have laughed to try and stop the reality.”

That reality is that Sarah was woken just after 10 pm by people frantically knocking on her door telling her to get out of the house.

Describing it as “the scariest thing in the world”, she posted on Facebook: “My neighbour’s house caught fire, and a gas explosion happened.

"The whole street was banging on my door down to wake me up.”

Flames rise into the sky as Tuesday night's blaze takes hold.

As Sarah managed to escape unharmed, eight fire engines were dispatched to the blaze by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for the service said: “Upon arrival, the fire was well alight and was located in the garden of the property.

"An investigation is now under way and we are assisting the police with further investigations.”

Workers from the gas company, Cadent, also rushed to the fire and isolated the gas supply after identifying an external gas leak. They also helped the police to evacuate neighbouring properties.

Another photo showing the considerable damage caused by the fire.

The ordeal was not over, however, for Sarah, who was left homeless.

She said: “We are currently in a hotel for a few weeks but need somewhere temporary to live for up to six months.

"If anyone knows of any houses to rent, preferably in Hucknall, please let me know. Obviously, it would only be short term.”

Sarah is originally from Hucknall and also works in the town, so it would be more convenient for her and her family to find somewhere there.