Help find missing Macie, 14

Police are concerned for the safety of missing teenager Macie Pagani.

Macie, 14, is missing from the Mansfield area and was last seen at 6pm on Friday August 10 in Mansfield town centre.

Nottinghamshire Police urge anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to get in touch.

Macie is described as 5’2 tall, slim build, light brown shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing black leather jacket with a brown fur collar, lacey black flowery crop top, blue ripped jeans and dark Nike trainers.

If you see Macie or you have any information on her whereabouts call 101 quoting incident 765 of 10 August 2018.