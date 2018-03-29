HEAVY SNOW: Met Office issues yellow warning for Nottinghamshire on Easter Monday

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow on Easter Monday - with the possibility of travel disruption and rural communities being cut off.

The warning is in force for Nottinghamshire from 12.15am until 11.45pm and warns of the possibility of heavy snow, especially for high ground.

It states: "As a weather system moves in from the south and comes up against cold air over the UK, there is the chance that rain could turn to heavy snow in places.

"Several cm of snow are possible, especially over hills, with drifting in strong winds.

"There is also the possibility of a few cm of wet snow gathering at lower levels.

"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected."