Heating firm fights back and expands into Mansfield after going bust

A plumbing and heating company that went bust is fighting back and expanding into the Mansfield and Ashfield areas.

Heat Haus had been a trusted and well-known boiler installation and central heating firm, serving domestic households from its Newark base since 1972.

But suddenly it went into adminstration three years ago, and its entire workforce was made redundant.

The company, formerly known as Newark Gas Appliances Ltd, had built up a large customer-base around the East Midlands and even in London, and the shock change of fortunes threatened to leave homes without boiler cover through the depths of winter.

However, just two weeks after the bombshell, Heat Haus was snapped up by two new directors, and now, its garden is looking rosy again.

The first year of ownership included a complete overhaul of the business, complete with the appointment of a team of first-class engineers. And so successful were the results that a new Mansfield division has now been launched.

One of the directors who rescued the firm, Kevin Sims, said: “We are thrilled about our new team for Mansfield and the surrounding areas. We are passionate about what we do and are excited to deliver a first-class service to the people of Mansfield. All of our engineers are local and highly skilled.”

Kevin believes that what gives Heat Haus an extra edge are its care plans. It is the only company in the area that offers them, providing a local alternative to large corporates such as British Gas.

He went on: “Paid for, like other services, by way of a small, monthly subscription, our care plans give customers peace of mind that they will stay warm and safe throughout the year.

“Customers can be assured that there are no unexpected costs, and the plans come with an annual gas safety inspection.”

To celebrate the launch of its Mansfield division, Heat Haus is offering £1,000 off the cost of a new boiler or a discount on the annual boiler care plan to the first 250 residents in the Mansfield and Ashfield area to sign up. Call its office on 01623 372000.