Heartbroken Forest Town man's plea after flowers on his wife's Warsop memorial bench are destroyed

An 83-year-old Forest Town man has been left heartbroken after flowers he placed on his wife's memorial bench were thrown across the field.

George Malcolm Johnson had the bench put on The Carrs, Warsop, after his "wonderful" wife of 58 years passed away.

The plaque.

Rosina Johnson/ Blower, originally from Warsop passed away aged 83 on March 24, 2017 and Mr Johnson said he is still grieving the loss.

He said: "I can't get her out of my mind."

After meeting in 1960 at a dance hall in Edwinstowe the couple had four children together and five grandchildren.

Since the bench was put up a year ago he has been decorating it with flowers, but has recently found them scattered across the field.

Mr Johnson came to your Chad to raise awareness about what the flowers are there for and to ask people not to do it again.

Mr Johnson former miner at Thoresby Colliery said: "I don't know why someone would do this, but I don't suppose they know as well why they are doing this.

"I have stapled flowers on before but they have still been thrown on the field and trampled on. It's heartbreaking.

"One lady told me why I was walking there that she saw someone try to get the plaque off."