Heartbroken dad was over limit in Worksop

A heartbroken dad wept when he was told he would lose his licence after he was caught over the limit in Worksop, magistrates heard.

Terry Iduozee waved at police officers as he passed them in his grey Toyota Corolla, at 10.30pm, on March 2.

But he was stopped near his home on Stubbing Lane, following a tip-off, and a test revealed he had 69 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Iduozee, of previous good character, is a widower, with four young sons, whose wife died suddenly in February, last year.

He vowed to pass his driving test because he didn’t want to be in a position where he couldn’t drive a loved one to hospital, Mr Pridham told the court.

“He has made a horrendous mistake,” he said. “It’s clear to me he is still heartbroken about the death of his wife.”

Iduozee, 43, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistartes Court, on Friday.

Chair Ian Kirk told him: “We are sympathetic to your situation. But if you do drink and drive, I’m afraid the law of this country is that you get banned.”

Iduozee was banned for 17 months, but the disqualification will be cut by 129 days if he completes a drink driver rehabilitation course by February 2020.

He was fined £120, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.