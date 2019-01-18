Heart charity in Mansfield fundraising plea

Could you spare a few hours a week to raise money to fight heart conditions?

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is calling on the people of Mansfield to help in the fight against heart disease by starting a new fundraising group.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “Our fundraising groups are the face of the BHF in their communities.

“From running events to supporting schools, they are a fantastic way to support our vital work.”

Naomi Walters, BHF fundraising manager for Nottinghamshire, said: “Too many lives are lost in Nottinghamshire each year, and we’re determined to do everything we can to protect more families from this devastation.

“ With your help, we want to beat the heartbreak caused by heart and circulatory conditions forever.

“It’s a fantastic way to meet new people, and make a real difference in your community.”

The charity aims to save more lives by funding half a billion pounds of new research over the next five years.

To join the fight and join the Mansfield fundraising group, contact Naomi Walters on waltersn@bhf.org.uk or by calling 07384 257 023.

BHF.org