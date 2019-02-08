Time to nominate governors for King's Mill Hospital

Do you know someone who would make a good governor for King's Mill Hospital? Well now is your time to put them forward as nominations open.

The ballot to nominate governors of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which operates the hospital, is now open with nomination packs on their way to members of the trust.

King's Mill Hospital

The elections are to decide 13 public governors for Ashfield, Derbyshire, Mansfield, Newark and Sherwood. In addition to this, volunteers at all three sites will elect two representatives whilst staff working at King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark Hospitals will select four representatives.

Governors play a crucial role in working with the board of directors and representing the interests of their members in the planning of services.

If people want to become a governor but are not a member of the trust, they can join by filling in an online form here.

To get an idea of what a governor does, two existing governors have written blogs which can be found here.

Richard Mitchell, Chief Executive, is looking forward to welcoming the new governors.

He said: “I’m delighted to work with all our governors, whether they are elected for the first time or are returning governors serving another term.

“The elections offer a great opportunity for members of the public, staff and volunteers across our hospitals to select their representatives to help their voice be heard across the trust. A diverse group of governors are essential to support us on our onward journey of improvement.”

The poll for nominating closes at 5pm on March, 6, 2019.

The trust is also holding several 'Aspirant Governor' sessions over the next two weeks. If you would like to speak to a governor directly and find out more about the role please visit one of the below sessions:

· Newark Hospital – Thursday 14 February, 12noon-2pm

· King’s Mill Hospital – Tuesday 19 February, 12noon-2pm

· Mansfield Community Hospital – Tuesday 19 February, 4pm-6pm

· Newark Hospital – Wednesday 20 February, 4pm-6pm

· King’s Mill Hospital – Thursday 21 February, 4pm-5.30pm

· Mansfield Community Hospital – Friday 22 February, 12noon-2pm

The results of the election will be announced on Thursday, April, 18.