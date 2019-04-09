Sherwood Forest Hospitals shortlisted for national awards

Sherwood Forest Hospitals is celebrating being shortlisted in three categories in the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Patient Safety Awards.

The awards celebrate the best examples of outstanding patient safety in NHS organisations nationwide and especially reward projects that demonstrate clear improvements for patients.

King's Mill Hospital.

Teams from Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust have been nominated in the following categories:

Learning Disabilities Initiative of the Year:

For the Empowering the Delivery of Holistic Care for people with Learning Disabilities project.

The work has enabled the Trust to better identify people with learning disabilities before they attend the hospital, allowing us to make reasonable plans for how we communicate with them before, during and after their visit to hospital, as well as to make any other adjustments necessary.

The success of the scheme relies on working better with partner organisations to improve the whole patient experience.

Best Partnership Solution Improving Patient Safety;

For the High Volume Service User Programme that the Trust has created in partnership with health, social care and blue light services partners in the region.

The project focuses on identifying individuals that are frequent users across multiple services and working with them to help tackle the underlying reasons behind the high usage helping reduce attendances and deliver better outcomes for the individuals.

Quality Improvement Initiative of the Year;

For the service transformation project that has significantly improved delivery of Acute Non-Invasive Ventilation (NIV) to patients.

The Trust’s work has been adopted nationally as part of the British Thoracic Society (BTS) Acute NIV toolkit. As well as helping to improve the Trust’s Care Quality Commission (CQC) Inspection rating; having previously been in Special Measures, Sherwood Forest Hospitals Acute NIV service has now been cited for excellence in the latest CQC inspection report, and

the Trust is now rated as ‘Good’.

Andy Haynes, Medical Director for Sherwood Forest Hospitals said: “We are delighted that we have been shortlisted for three HSJ Patient Safety awards. We always strive to give the care at Sherwood that we would want for our own friends and family and I am proud to see that this is being recognised nationally.

"Providing safe, personalised, timely care to all our patients is at the heart of everything we do and I think that three nominations that recognise this indicate that we are making huge progress in this area.

“To have three different teams shortlisted in these awards is a credit to the innovative work taking place at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, and it is a real boost to the teams involved across our three hospitals.”

Finalists will find out if they have won at an award ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday 2 July.