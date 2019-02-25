Notts man who spent thousands to look like David Beckham to have a sex change and look like Victoria

After spending thousands of pounds to look like David Beckham, Jack Johnson has revealed plans for a sex change to emulate the sports star’s wife, Victoria.

The 22-year-old from Eastwood realised from a young age there was something different and, after seeing a transgender woman on the Jerry Springer show as a child, “knew one day he was going to have a sex change operation”.

Jack, who plans to change his name by deed poll and wants to be called Victoria, said it has been an emotional journey but he is now on the NHS waiting list for a sex change and a plans to have breast implants next month.

She told Nottinghamshire Live that he aspires to “look Victoria Beckham”.

He said: “I love Victoria’s fashion so much I have even brought some of her high heels, which I saved up out my benefit money.

“I love her face and body everything about her and I’m going to look like her twin when I’m done.”

Jack spent around £20,000 in an attempt to look like the former England captain, and previously spoke about how a regime of eyebrow lifts, teeth veneers, lip fillers, cheek fillers, Botox, and tan injections had left her heavily in debt.

Explaining the story, Jack said: “I first realised I was different to everyone else when I was about four because I always played with girls’ toys and played with the girls.

“When I was eight I was the watching Jerry Springer and saw a transgender women on there who had a sex change so from there on I knew one day I will have the operation.

“It’s been the most emotional journey ever because I been living a lie my entire life which is been so hard but now I can start to be the real me.

“When I first told my family and friends they all supported me and are with me 100 percent on this journey of mine.

“They say they are happy if I’m happy and they always have my back whatever I do.

“I told my family five months ago but I only just told my friends because I’m going to live full-time as a women now and I’m having the big sex change in 22 months because I’m on the NHS waiting list but my sister is paying for my boob job which is going to happen next month.

“Everyone knows I’m transgender and want to look like Victoria Beckham now and some people ain’t so nice but I don’t care because I have my happy ever after now.

“It’s going cost the taxpayers about £18,000 for my sex changed and face lift.”