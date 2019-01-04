Mansfield’s new MS Society drop-in centre for people with Multiple Sclerosis

A new drop-in centre has opened in Mansfield’s Four Seasons shopping centre to support people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

The new centre and weekly sessions, organised and coordinated by the Mansfield branch of The MS Society, is located in The Hive at the shopping centre and will be open on Wednesdays.

Members of the Mansfield MS Society are joined by invited guests including Coun. Sonya Ward who cut the ribbon to officially open their new meeting venue at the Hive in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre on Wednesday.

The aim of the sessions, which take place from 10am until 4pm each week, is to offer a “support network” to people living with the condition.

It also aims to raise awareness about work The MS Society provides locally ,and organisers plan to start running day trips, bingo sessions and host confidential chats for those who need the support.

The drop-in centre was the product of MS Society chair Tom Sykes’ dedication to spreading the word.

He said: “I sent a letter to Four Seasons asking to hand leaflets out and they offered much more - a slot in The Hive.

Members of the Mansfield MS Society are joined by Coun. Sonya Ward who cut the ribbon to officially open their new meeting venue at the Hive in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre on Wednesday, also pictured is the shopping centre manager, Rebekah O'Neill.

“The sessions mean people with MS can come for a coffee, a chat and meet people just like themselves.

“They can also sit in our confidential room and talk to former nurses in a non-clinical environment if they wish.

“We will also have all of our information leaflets about leading a healthy life, including what Mansfield Leisure Trust is offering with referrals for people with MS to stay active with the condition.

“We hold an evening event on the first Tuesday of each month at the King William IV pub, however with mobility many cannot come.

“The new location should change this and we welcome anyone to come along.”

Mick Yates, finance coordinator at the branch whose wife has MS, added: “I think it is really important to make people aware of the support we have on offer.

“It is so important to keep people with MS active to prevent degeneration so we are promoting this, offering guidance to staying active and maintaining a good social life.

“A lot of people know someone with MS yet not many people know what support is on offer for them - we hope to change this and raise awareness of our work.”

The Hive is located at the centre of the Four Seasons.

MS is a neurological condition which affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord.