Mansfield's best GP surgeries for making an appointment according to their patients

Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions about their experience on behalf of the NHS in March 2018, including how they rated the surgery where they are registered.

Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the Mansfield area surgeries (ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey) who were most satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries. To see the worst surgeries in Mansfield CLICK HERE



90.50% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

94.00% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

91.20% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

84.00% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

82.90% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

78.30% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

78.30% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

77.60% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.