Mansfield and Ashfield in the top ten worst places to see a GP

More than one in five Mansfield and Ashfield residents who are trying to see a GP are having to wait over 21 days for an appointment, new figures reveal.

Figures which have been released have revealed Mansfield, Ashfield, Newark and Sherwood, are in the top worse areas to see a GP.

More than 23 percent of Mansfield and Ashfield residents have to wait more than 21 days to get an appointment in December.

And 24.9 percent of Newark and Sherwood residents have to wait more than 21 days to get an appointment in December.

The figures which first appeared on the Daily Mail also revealed that in December 3.5million patients did not see their GP within two weeks.

One million of these had to wait over three weeks.

Residents in Swindon had to wait the longest to see a GP with 27 percent having to wait over 21 days.