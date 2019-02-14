King's Mill Hospital's gamma scanner appeal raises £250,000 - here is how they did it

Hardworking volunteers from King's Mill Hospital and Chad readers have raised a staggering quarter of a million pounds to go towards a life saving scanner.

Since the appeal was launched last April, more than 40 fundraisers have helped bring the total of Sherwood Forest Hospitals who operate the hospital and your Chad’s big Gamma Scanner Appeal to £250,000, almost half way to the £550,000 target.

The radiology team raising almost 1,000 just from one cake sale.

The money will go towards buying a new gamma scanner with CT scanning technology for the nuclear medicine department at the hospital, enabling more than 2,000 patients each

year to have advanced scans and revolutionise how they are diagnosed and treated.

One of the most popular ways staff across the hospital have been raising funds is through cake sales, with the radiology team raising almost £1,000 just from one cake sale.

The hospital’s maternity team also dressed-up in a ‘Call the Midwife’ theme and raised £640 selling cakes.

Dr Kolitha Seneviratne sold his pictures.

Jayne Burkitt, radiography services manager, said: “The radiology team did an excellent job of raising almost £1,000 in just one day. What an excellent boost to our appeal!”

With all that cake eating going on, some staff, and even governors, have been getting the balance right by getting active.

Almost £2,000 has been raised by staff taking part in sponsored runs and walks, including Rob Bradley the hospital’s nuclear medicine specialist, who braved a triathlon and one of the trust’s governors, Keith Wallace, who led a 30-mile sponsored walk from Newark Hospital to King’s Mill Hospital on the NHS 70th birthday.

Rob said: “I work with our current gamma scanner every day and it’s an integral piece of hospital equipment and has helped to diagnose cancer and other illnesses in more than 15,000 people over the past 10 years. Now that we’re fundraising to invest in the next generation of technology it was really important to me that I was involved and the triathlon I was planning to do seemed like the perfect way to raise money.

Rob Bradley the hospitalsnuclear medicine specialist, who braved a triathlon.

“I decided to enter the triathlon as I felt it would be a personal challenge and it was in our county. Doing it for a good cause also gave me that extra incentive not to quit!”

Other more unusual ways of raising money include an art sale where Dr Kolitha Seneviratne, one of the hospital’s consultants, raised £500 selling framed photographs he had taken himself, and a book signing of a children’s story written by one of the Trust’s radiologists.

Dr Kolitha Seneviratne said: “For a while I have been contemplating how to share my images with the public and the gamma scanner appeal gave me this opportunity. I have previously worked at a Trust with the scanner so I know first-hand how useful it is.

“I also wanted to show patients and colleagues that lots of NHS staff have hobbies, talents and interests outside of work. I find this important to a balanced life and physical and mental wellbeing. I hope this encourages others to consider the same.”

The hospital’s own volunteers who make money through the sale of food and drinks at their on-site café and ward trolley raised a staggering £50,000, with more donations on the way.

Donation were also made by the hospital’s community involvement hub, which celebrates its second birthday this month.

Volunteers have made a donation of £10,000 of this week raised from sales of gifts on their stalls in the main entrance of the hospital, bringing the total of the appeal to £250,000.

What is next?

The next big fundraising event is an art auction hosted by TV auctioneer Charles Hanson from Bargain Hunt, Flog It! and the Antiques Road Trip, that will take place on Friday, March 22, at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Mansfield.

Tickets are £5 and available from the Community Involvement Hub at King’s Mill Hospital.

How to donate

Donations to the appeal can be made by texting 70070 and quoting SFHC18 to donate £5 or £10, online at Just Giving (www.justgiving.com/sherwoodforest) or by cash or cheque at the Community Hub in the entrance of King’s Mill Hospital.

Cheques should be made payable to Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity.