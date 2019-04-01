King’s Mill and your Chad’s scanner appeal reaches halfway mark

Sherwood Forest Hospitals and your Chad’s appeal to raise £550,000 for a new gamma scanner has reached its half way mark - exactly one year after it was launched.

The campaign was launched in April last year by the hospital trust’s charity, in partnership with your Chad, and money raised will be used to buy a new scanner with CT scanning technology.

Tim Reddish, chairman of charitable funds committee, accepted the donation on behalf of the charity, along with Shirley Higginbotham, director of corporate affairs, and Jill Smallwood, chairman of the King's Mill Hospital Volunteers.

The trust needs to raise £550,000 to afford the scanner and, after 12 months of tireless campaigning by volunteers, hospital staff and members of the public, it has reached its halfway mark - £275,000.

The latest contribution to the appeal, bringing it to the halfway point, has come from money collection boxes across the trust’s hospitals.

These have been in place since April 2018 and during that time £7,761 has been collected.

An art auction arranged by a King’s Mill Hospital staff member and conducted by celebrity TV auctioneer Charles Hanson was also held last Friday, raising more than £3,000 for the appeal.

King's Mill Hospital

The auction, which was at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex, included a painting demonstration and live music.

Robert Bradley, nuclear medicine specialist at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “Local patients will greatly benefit from investing in new state-of-the-art technology, making diagnosis and care much quicker and less back and forth to appointments for patients.

“It will also help us report our findings from the scan images with much greater accuracy than ever before, which is particularly important when imaging the bones, such as when looking for spread of breast or prostate cancer, or looking for evidence of heart disease, these being two of the most common types of scan we do.

“We are really grateful to everyone who has contributed to the appeal to date and pleased to have reached the half way point of the appeal! It’s such an achievement.

“We continue to fundraise for the last £275,000 to reach our target of £550,000 and encourage as many people as possible to contribute to the future of your local hospital.”

It is hoped that a new scanner will enable more than 2,000 patients each year to have advanced scans and revolutionise how they are diagnosed and treated.

Currently, when a patient has a nuclear scan as part of their diagnosis or treatment, it may pick-up on an abnormality or illness, but it might also detect something that a CT scan will help with.

The patient is then taken for a separate CT scan.

With the new scanner a CT scan will be able to be carried out at the same time as a nuclear scan without the patient even having to move.

Images from both scans will also be able to be fused together, giving an all-round better image of the inside of the body.

This will reduce the number of scans a patient might have to have and speed up diagnosis and treatment time.