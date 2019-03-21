Free course to support people living with sight loss in Mansfield

A free course set to provide support for people living with sight loss in Mansfield is set to be launched.

Run by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), the 'Living with Sight Loss' course will take place at The Mansfield Palace Theatre, Leeming Street, Mansfield.

The sessions will provide advice on a range of everyday skills, such as getting out and about and using assistive technology, as well as providing information about welfare rights and other topics.

Andrew Schofield, RNIB Confidence Building Coordinator for the East Midlands, said: “Losing your sight doesn’t mean losing your independence. Our courses are about improving social inclusion, boosting confidence and learning new skills and techniques to deal with sight loss in order to live independently. And you’ll also get the chance to meet and share experiences with others in similar situations which can be hugely beneficial.

“The Living with Sight Loss course is available to anyone with sight loss. Friends and family are also welcome to attend, as we appreciate that losing your sight can affect all aspects of a person’s life, as well as having an impact on those closest to them.”

The sessions will be held from 10.30am to 3.30pm on April 8 and 15.

Phone groups covering similar topics are also available for those unable to attend a course in person.

Places for all courses are free but must be booked in advance by calling 0300 123 3933 or emailing lwslenquiries@rnib.org.uk.