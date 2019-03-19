Farewell to ‘excellent’ Rainworth GP

An “excellent” GP who has provided care to residents in Rainworth for more than two decades is retiring.

Dr Susan Huggard started at Rainworth Surgery, on Warsop Lane, in 1996 and will officially retire on her 60th birthday next week.

Dr Susan Huggard, centre, with her colleagues at Rainworth Health centre.

The Southwell resident and mum-of-two is now planning her retirement from being senior partner at the practice.

And she said it looks like it will include a lot of cake making, trips and taking her Harley Davidson out on sunny days.

She is currently making her nephew’s wedding cake.

Dr Huggard said: “I’ve felt like I have made a difference and it was a fantastic practice to work in.

“I have had the most lovely patients and I have enjoyed my time there.

“They practice is much busier now than it was when I started, a lot of homes have been built. I will miss it.”

Dr Huggard wanted to be a GP from the age of four as she wanted to help families.

This is a passion she has held for the last 55 years – one of her special interests being family planning.

Graduating from St Andrew’s University and Manchester University, she worked at hospitals in Manchester and Macclesfield, before moving to Nottingham to do her GP training at Nottingham City Hospital.

Her first job as a qualified GP was a partnership at Crown House Surgery, Retford, but she moved to her only other GP partnership at Rainworth in 1996.

Dr Jim Mason, her husband of almost 35 years, Dr Jim Mason, is a consultant anaesthetist at King’s Mill Hospital.

Sharon Ridgwell, practice location manager, has worked with Dr Huggard since 2002.

She said: “She has been marvellous. We are all sorry to see her go.

“She was liked by all the patients – quite a few popped in to say goodbye in an open session we held.

“She was an excellent and supportive doctor.

“You could go to her with any problem. There isn’t anyone who won’t miss her – it is really sad to see her go.”

Dr Huggard will officially retire from the surgery on Thursday, March 28.

A party has already been held with her current colleagues and past colleagues from the practice coming together to say goodbye.