Back Mattie’s quest to support sick children this Christmas

Spending any time in hospital is not easy, yet a Christmas stay on the ward may be the most difficult of all.

This is especially the case for patients on Ward 25 - King’s Mill Hospital’s children’s ward.

Mattie with staff at Ward 25 last year.

However, one youth worker from Mansfield Woodhouse wants your help to support these patients by donating to his worthwhile cause.

Mattie Gibson, aged 27, wants donations of gifts, money, selection boxes and toys for children at the ward this Christmas - a scheme which he successfully implemented on the ward last year.

Mattie has an incurable nerve condition, called Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome (ACNES), which has left him in severe pain and in and out of hospital himself so he knows what it is like for the children.

He said: “I know what it’s like to spend a lot of time in hospital, and I understand that during the Christmas time is even more difficult than normal.

Mathew Gibson has been in and out of hospital and wanted to give something back so he is handing out presents on Ward 25 at Kings Mill Hospital. Mathew is pictured with staff members Elaine Smithurst, Lisa Hill, Jody Hill, and Julie Kinnison.

“I started the fundraising last year because I wanted to make the Christmas period more special for the kids and it went down really well.

“I dressed up as an elf and gave out selection boxes, toys and gifts and the children loved it so I thought why not do it again this year.

“Bringing in the toys and selection boxes to the children gives them extra stimulation and boosts happiness at a time where they may be feeling down or upset.

“This year I’m looking for anybody to donate whatever they can, whether it’s money to fund the gifts, selection boxes or wipeable toys for the children to play with during Christmas.

“Any money that isn’t spent will also go directly towards Ward 25, which is a fantastic part of the hospital that does amazing work to support these children.”

Following Mattie’s venture last year he has already gained support via his online GoFundMe page and staff at the hospital are grateful for his generosity.

Sarah Limb, leader of the children’s ward, said: “We receive fantastic support from the public and local businesses every Christmas which is amazing and really brightens up a child’s stay with us over the festive period.

“Matthew delivered gifts and selection boxes to the children on the ward last year, which they loved, so we’re very grateful that he will be doing the same again this year.

Mathew Gibson

“It’s not nice for a child to be in hospital at any time of year, but over Christmas can be particularly difficult so kind donations like these really do make difference and the children’s’ faces when they see the gifts is unforgettable.”​​

- To donate cash visit https://www.gofundme.com/make-christmas-magical-for-ward-25



- To donate personal toys, games or selection boxes please email mattigibson@hotmail.co.uk to arrange this.