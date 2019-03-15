Hazardous response team and six ambulances sent to Nottinghamshire 'knife' altercation

East Midlands Ambulance Service sent a hazardous response team and six crewed ambulances to a 'serious altercation' in Nuthall.

A trio of men have been arrested after the 'serious altercation', which police say may have involved knives.

Its not currently believed that any of the injuries sustained are life-threatening.

Although police believed at least seven men were taken to hospital, and EMAS spokeswoman confirmed it was in fact eight.

READ MORE: Seven men taken to hospital after 'serious altercation' in Nuthall: What we know so far

A spokeswoman for EMAS said: “We received a call at 11.11pm on March 14 to The Paddocks in Nuthall.

READ MORE: Three arrested after seven taken to hospital in Nottinghamshire 'knife' altercation

"We sent our hazardous area response team, two doctors in cars, a paramedic in a car, and six crewed ambulances to the scene.

"Five patients were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre and a further three patients were taken to Royal Derby Hospital.”

It’s not currently believed that any of the injuries sustained are life-threatening.