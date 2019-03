Ashfield residents are getting their say on what is played at outdoor cinemas in Kirkby and Sutton.

This summer Ashfield Distinct Council are hosting outdoor cinemas on Morven Park and Sutton Lawn.

The four choices include Sing, Mary Poppins Returns, Christopher Robin and The Greatest Showman.

The top two voted films will be played.

Closing date to vote: March 29

Click here to vote.