Have your say on how Mansfield tackles anti-social behaviour

A call has been made to have your say on the way Mansfield tackles anti-social behaviour and other bugbears such as dog mess and litter on its streets and parks.

The issues are currently covered by a Public Spaces Protection Order, brought in by Mansfield District Council in 2016, with the power to impose fixed penalty notices of £100 or to trigger prosecution through the courts.

However, the order lasts for only three years and is up for renewal in August. Therefore, the council is seeking the views of residents, businesses and visitors to the town on what should be included in the new order.

Coun Bill Drewett said: “We want the public to enjoy spending time in all of our open spaces, and feel safe and proud when visiting them. We are keen for as many people as possible to have their say on whether the current order should remain as it is, or be changed.”

The current order also tackles issues such as smoking in children’s play areas, cycling through pedestrianised zones, the use and sale of drugs, spitting and urinating in public and the alarm and harassment caused by groups of youths.

To have your say, complete a short survey at www.mansfield.gov.uk/pspo by February 13.