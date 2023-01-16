Mansfield Council is running a six-week public consultation until February 27 in which residents can offer their insight into the district’s main community safety problems.

The results of the survey will be used to help draw up the Mansfield Community Safety Partnership Plan, to decide on its priorities for the coming three years.

The online survey is short and simple and can be accessed from the council’s consultations web pages at mansfield.gov.uk/consultations or directly via wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=167110877785

Paper copies of the survey are also available by contacting the council of 01623 463463.

Participants in the survey are asked about how much crime or anti-social behaviour there has been in their area over the past year.

They also have a chance to say which types of crimes concern them the most, covering everything from cycling on the pavement and inconsiderate parking, to child sexual exploitation, cybercrime and modern day slavery.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, council portfolio holder for community safety, housing and wellbeing, said: “We are really interested to know what kind of issues concern our residents.

“We also want to know if there are things we're getting right, too. So what is it about your area that makes you feel safe? Perhaps it's something like good street lighting or maybe it's your local Neighbourhood Watch scheme. Whatever it is, we'd love to know.”

