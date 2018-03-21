Have you seen this wanted man?

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man with links to Nottinghamshire.

Officers said Nathan Newbury, 25, is wanted in connection to a 'bogus official incident' committed in the North Anston area of Rotherham last month.

During the incident, an elderly couple in their 90s were conned out of a quantity of cash.

Newbury, who is originally from Worksop, may be travelling between South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who has seen or heard from Newbury recently or anyone who knows where he is.

Anyone with information should police of call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 542 of February 2, 2018.