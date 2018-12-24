Have you seen missing Nikita?

Police concerned for missing 16-year-old Nikita Foster-Jordan who was last seen at 11am on Thursday, December 20 in Mansfield.

Nikita is described as white, 5ft 7ins and of large build, she has shoulder length red hair with black ends.

She was wearing a dark-coloured McKenzie jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, a green t-shirt and green Adidas trainers.

Nikita has links to the Chesterfield and Nottingham areas.

If you have seen her, or know of her whereabouts, contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting reference number 1495 of December 20.