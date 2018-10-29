Have you seen missing New Houghton teenager Kian Ward?

Police are asking for the public's help to find missing 15-year-old Kian Ward.

Kian was last seen on Wednesday, October 17 in New Houghton, between Bolsover and Mansfield.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.

He has short, brown hair and may be wearing a black Adidas tracksuit.

Kian has links to the Derby city and Nottingham areas.

If you have seen Kian or know where he is please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident 1481 of October 17.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.