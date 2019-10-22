Have you seen missing Mansfield man Marcis?

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Mansfield man

Officers are concerned for the safety of 29-year-old Marcis Vilcins after he was last heard from on Tuesday 15 October 2019.

Marcis left his home in Mansfield to stay in Wakefield on Saturday 12 October 2019. He spoke to a family member on Tuesday 15 October 2019 and has not been heard from since.

Marcis is described as a white European man. He is 5ft 7ins tall with a slim build and brown hair. It is not known what Marcis was wearing when he went missing.

If you think you have seen Marcis, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 531 of 21 October 201