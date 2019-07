Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Mansfield man.

Philip Pearce, 36, was reported missing on Tuesday.

Philip Pearce.

He is described as medium build and 5ft 8in tall with a pale complexion.

He was last seen wearing a beige shirt with a white t-shirt underneath, beige trousers and black trainers.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 717 of July 30.