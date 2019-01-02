Have you seen missing Louis?

Police are concerned for the safety of a 32-year-old man missing from the Warsop area.

Louis Wenman was reported missing from the Warsop area at around 10:30 am today, Wednesday (January 2).

Louis is described as white, of medium build and is around 5ft 9ins tall.

He is described as having a shaved head and was last seen wearing a base ball cap, black leather jacket and black work trousers.

If you have seen Louis or have any information about his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 374 of 2 January 2019.